Satish Ninasam also weighs in on the challenges facing the Kannada film industry and calls for responsible film

Sathish Ninasam addressed concerns about the Kannada film industry's current state, urging people to stop writing off Kannada cinema prematurely."These days, people quickly say a film has failed. But how do you know whether a film will win or lose? If you already know the result, then why make the film at all?" he remarked.The actor stressed that filmmaking requires much more than financial investment and called for greater understanding of the craft among producers."Cinema is not just about putting money into a project. One needs education, knowledge of storytelling, filmmaking and audience sensibilities. Only then should one think of producing films," he said.
Citing producer-distributor Suprith of KVN Productions as an example, Satish noted that success is possible when cinema is approached with understanding and commitment. He also expressed concern that mistakes made by a few producers often affect the wider industry."When a few producers make wrong decisions, it impacts many others. Newcomers become hesitant to enter the field, and that ultimately affects the industry's growth. We need to encourage responsible filmmaking," he said.