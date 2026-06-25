Dhruva Sarja lauds Sundar Raj's 250-film milestone

Veteran Kannada actor Sundar Raj's landmark 250th film, Charge Sheet, unveiled its teaser in the presence of industry members and well-wishers. The teaser was launched by Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce president Jayamala, who extended her wishes to the team.
Actor Dhruva Sarja, who attended the event as the chief guest, showered praise on Sundar Raj and his remarkable contribution to Kannada cinema.
"The moment I watched the song from this film, I felt like watching the movie immediately. I know Sundar Raj uncle's body language and work ethic. He has never taken anything for granted. If you want to survive in this industry, there is only one way, and that is talent. His journey reaching 250 films is proof of that. When you watch his close-up performances, you are left saying 'wow'. I will definitely watch this film with my family," said Dhruva.
Calling Udbhava his favourite Sundar Raj film, Dhruva added, "His performance alongside Anant Nag was extraordinary. He has been part of so many memorable films. Lots of love, we love you."
In a lighter moment, Dhruva urged Sundar Raj to cast him in one of his future films. "You must make a promise to us today. Give me a role in your next film, even if it is a small one. If my brother Chiranjeevi Sarja were here, he would have teased you endlessly. You both had plans together; let's take them forward," he said.
Addressing the gathering, an emotional Sundar Raj thanked everyone present and lauded Jayamala's efforts despite the pressures of her responsibilities. "Women are truly strong. Everyone faces challenges, but Jayamma has still found time to be here. My heart is full today," he said.
Reflecting on his career, Sundar Raj recalled how he chose theatre over a successful family business. "Everyone dreams of becoming a hero. We had a good business, but I left it to pursue theatre, which paid nothing. As a child, I wanted to become a doctor, but destiny made me an actor."
Speaking about Charge Sheet, he said the story deeply excited him because it revolves around law enforcement and is inspired by an incident that took place in JP Nagar. He also remembered Dr Rajkumar's legacy, noting that while the legendary actor never earned crores, he won the love of millions.
Sundar Raj urged audiences to support original Kannada films and avoid piracy. "Watch films in theatres. We have reached an international standard, and every story deserves respect and attention. There are no small roles in cinema. I have played villain, supporting and character roles across Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi films, but our own land remains the most special."
The actor also praised director Venkat Bharadwaj, revealing that he had long wanted to work under his direction. He further stressed the importance of supporting producers, saying, "If a producer makes one successful film, they can go on to make ten more. Kannada cinema must regain and retain its glory."
Senior producer Rockline Venkatesh and actor Meghana Raj, Sundar Raj's daughter, were also present at the event.
Directed by Venkat Bharadwaj, Charge Sheet has received a U/A certificate. Produced under the Arjun Films banner by Dinesh and Lakshman, the film is based on a story by senior police officer S.K. Umesh. The screenplay and dialogues have also been written by Venkat Bharadwaj. The cast includes Sundar Raj, Harsh Arjun, Sathyashree, Amar, Roopesh, Dr Pramod and Dr Sudhakar Shetty. Music and background score are by Sameer Kulkarni, while cinematography is by Pramod Bharatiya.