Dhruva Sarja lauds Sundar Raj's 250-film milestone

"The moment I watched the song from this film, I felt like watching the movie immediately. I know Sundar Raj uncle's body language and work ethic. He has never taken anything for granted. If you want to survive in this industry, there is only one way, and that is talent. His journey reaching 250 films is proof of that. When you watch his close-up performances, you are left saying 'wow'. I will definitely watch this film with my family," said Dhruva.