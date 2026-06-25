KM Chaitanya: Films should never glorify violence

However, recreating the city from that era came with challenges. "A period backdrop means everything has to be created from scratch, and everything comes at a price," he says, crediting producers Padmavathi and Shreyas for supporting the film's vision. Chaitanya also shares that he is drawn to underworld stories not for the crimes, but for the people behind them. "We grew up listening to stories of kings and wars. Those stories haven't disappeared. Today, they exist in politics through elections, power struggles, and territorial figures who rule neighbourhoods. People are also drawn to that."