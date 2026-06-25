Suni: I approach a film with zero expectations

It is tempting to call these the grey shades of love. Suni, however, sees them as part of the same emotional spectrum. His fascination lies not in whether love is black, white or grey, but in how people carry emotions they rarely articulate. The cloud in the title is less about darkness and more about what remains hidden. That thought becomes particularly relevant in an age of dating apps, fleeting attention spans and digital relationships. Yet Suni remains convinced that while methods of communication have changed, emotions themselves have not. “Gen Z may express themselves through statuses, messages, or social media. Sometimes they may not express anything at all. But emotions have not changed. Friendship, affection, love, and longing remain evergreen,” says Suni.