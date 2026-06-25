Vinod Prabhakar: 'Even after the shoot, I was living as Balarama'

His admiration for the director runs deeper than cinema. Vinod believes Chaitanya is an intellectual director, and almost like an encyclopedia. "You can ask him about politics, history, people, anything. He knows it all. When I got to know him, he would talk about craft, and when he narrated where he started and where he is today, you understand his calibre. Before firing questions at a director about the subject, you need to know the person you're working with."