'Women are never decorative in Suni's films'

Discussing her character in the film, Moksha asserts that the biggest attraction was the opportunity to perform in an author-backed role. "The moment I heard the role, I was excited. The industry is still a little hero-centric, and to get a part that is performance-driven, acting-driven, and challenging at the same time felt like a dream. I accepted it without a second thought because opportunities like this do not come often," says Moksha, pointing out that such roles happen only when the writing reflects the mindset of everyday people. "Suni sir's stories stay with you long after the film ends. People connect with them because they see themselves in those characters. That is his biggest strength."