'Women are never decorative in Suni's films'

For all the conversations around Moda Kavida Vatavarana, one aspect keeps recurring: the strong female characters. In an industry often seen as mostly revolving around heroes, director Suni's latest romantic drama, releasing on June 26, places equal emotional weight on its women. Actors Moksha Kushal and Saathvika believe this is exactly what makes the film special.
"Everything in Moda Kavida Vatavarana revolves around the female leads as much as the hero," says Moksha, adding, "And that's rare." The excitement is equally evident in Saathvika's voice as she describes her character. "My character is like a breeze. The kind of role Suni sir has written is difficult to find in every film. There are so many shades to her. There are college scenes, drama, emotional conflicts, and, at the core of it all, love. It is a character people will remember even after they walk out of the theatre."
Discussing her character in the film, Moksha asserts that the biggest attraction was the opportunity to perform in an author-backed role. "The moment I heard the role, I was excited. The industry is still a little hero-centric, and to get a part that is performance-driven, acting-driven, and challenging at the same time felt like a dream. I accepted it without a second thought because opportunities like this do not come often," says Moksha, pointing out that such roles happen only when the writing reflects the mindset of everyday people. "Suni sir's stories stay with you long after the film ends. People connect with them because they see themselves in those characters. That is his biggest strength."
Moksha is equally appreciative of another quality she associates with the director. "What I admire most is how he encourages newcomers and creates opportunities. The story becomes the hero, and everyone becomes important to the narrative."
Echoing this sentiment, Saathvika adds that it reflects best in the characterisation of the women in his films. "The strong women in his films are always looking for something deeper in love, life, and relationships. That is what defines his films, and Moda Kavida Vatavarana will be a testament to the same," she says, adding, "Very few directors give this much importance to women characters."
Saathvika also points to an earlier film in Suni's filmography as an example of the strong women in his films. "I actually liked Rashmika Mandanna's role in Chamak more than in Kirik Party. As actors, we want to perform, but we need the right stage. He gives us that space."
As young actors, both Moksha and Saathvika are aware of the advantages of social media, and the disadvantages as well. "It is a blessing and a curse," says Moksha, adding, "If used positively, the reach is unimaginable. But ultimately, no amount of social media can replace a good story. If the story is good, people will come to theatres." Interestingly, Saathvika prefers to maintain a safe distance from digital noise. "I do not take social media too seriously. But audiences absolutely have the right to express their opinions. They are spending money to watch us, and they are free to judge."
This perspective is refreshingly practical, and Saathvika shares that she wishes the team's hard work is appreciated, but understands the prospect of being judged. In fact, Saathvika points out that this judgment is seen at the box office as well, where questions are still being asked about whether heroines can drive openings. "If we have directors like Suni, who write meaningful roles for women, it can happen. The problem is not capability, but the opportunity," says Saathvika.
Moksha believes the conversation is larger than gender. "Commercial cinema traditionally depends on heroes, action, and fights. Naturally, openings are associated with stars. But when women get well-written roles, audiences respond."
The duo also feels Kannada cinema is at an interesting crossroads. "Audiences are demanding fresh stories, and I feel we are still playing it safe with familiar formats. If you look at Malayalam cinema, they are constantly experimenting. That is what helps them grow," says Moksha, as she shares that KGF and Kantara are good examples of Kannada cinema's experimentations that reaped rich rewards. "People might call them commercial films, but they were experiments in many ways. That is why they worked."
Saathvika feels the change must begin within the industry as much as with audiences. "Kannada audiences are incredibly generous. Every time good content comes along, they support it. The question is whether we are willing to back different ideas."
As the release of Moda Kavida Vatavarana approaches, both actors admit to carrying a mixture of excitement and anxiety. "There are butterflies. A lot of emotions. This film is very special to us," says Moksha, adding that the Singapore premiere strengthened their belief in the film. "We saw both Kannadigas and non-Kannadigas responding positively to the film. That was reassuring. It reminded us that language is never a barrier when emotions are genuine."
Agreeing with Moksha's points, Saathvika says, "A lot of hard work has gone into this film. But more than hard work, it was made with love. Audiences can always sense that. Once the film reaches people, it belongs to them. What excites me most is that they will finally meet these characters. That is what matters."