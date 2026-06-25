Dhananjaya's Mother Promise to hit screens on this date

The film holds special significance for Dhananjaya. According to the actor, he was impressed by the script's emotional depth, humour, and relatable Bengaluru-based characters. The story resonated with him so strongly that he decided not only to produce the film but also to join its cast.



The film features Dhananjaya, Poornachandra Mysuru, Chi Guru Dutt, Geetha, Vinaya Prasad, and Nagabhushana NS. The music is composed by Navaneeth Sham, while the cinematography is handled by Rahul Roy John.