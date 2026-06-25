Dhananjaya's Mother Promise to hit screens on this date

Actor-producer Dhananjaya has officially confirmed the theatrical release of Mother Promise, and revealed details about the film's distribution and release plans. "The distributor is locked. The date is fixed. The game begins in theatres near you from July 10," announced Dhananjaya.
Mother Promise marks the directorial debut of actor-writer Poornachandra Mysuru. Besides backing the project under his Daali Pictures banner, Dhananjaya also plays a pivotal role in the film. The film will be distributed by KVN Productions, with Suprith associated with the venture as distributor. Shashank Soghal has come on board as a creative collaborator, while Dhananjaya's associate Harsha is involved in the production.
The film holds special significance for Dhananjaya. According to the actor, he was impressed by the script's emotional depth, humour, and relatable Bengaluru-based characters. The story resonated with him so strongly that he decided not only to produce the film but also to join its cast.
The film features Dhananjaya, Poornachandra Mysuru, Chi Guru Dutt, Geetha, Vinaya Prasad, and Nagabhushana NS. The music is composed by Navaneeth Sham, while the cinematography is handled by Rahul Roy John.