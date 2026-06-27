Karavali becomes the first film to shoot at Katapadi Kambala track

Director Gurudatha Ganiga's Karavali, starring Prajwal Devaraj, has created a significant moment in regional cinema by becoming the first film to shoot at the 700-year-old Katapadi Kambala track in coastal Karnataka.
The historic Katapadi Kambala Track is closely tied to the traditional sport of Kambala, a centuries-old buffalo race that reflects the agrarian lifestyle, cultural pride, and collective identity of coastal communities. Despite its long-standing heritage, the venue had never been used for film shooting before, making this collaboration between cinema and tradition particularly noteworthy.
The recently released song 'Soul of Karavali' has begun to resonate strongly with audiences, largely due to its rooted storytelling and emotional tone. It portrays coastal Karnataka unfiltered, highlighting the intensity of muddy tracks, the energy of the race, and the deep connection between people and tradition. The visuals avoid excessive stylization, instead focusing on authenticity and lived experience.
The film features an ensemble cast including Raj B Shetty, Sampada, Mitra, Ramesh Indira, and Sridhar, each contributing to the layered narrative. On the technical front, the film brings together music composer Sachin Basrur, lyricist Pramod Maravanthe, vocalist Sai Vignesh, and cinematographer Abhimanyu Sadanandan, who captures the textures and mood of coastal Karnataka with clarity and realism.
Produced by Ganiga Films in association with VK Film Association, and presented and distributed by KVN Productions, Karavali is set for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24.