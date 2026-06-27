Kichcha Sudeep’s drama Billa Ranga Baashaa back on track

Kichcha Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari’s sci-fi film Billa Ranga Baashaa has returned to filming, marking a fresh phase of production for one of Kannada cinema’s most ambitious projects.
Backed by Primeshow Entertainment, the film reunites Sudeep with Anup after Vikrant Rona, a collaboration that already proved their shared taste for scale and stylised storytelling. With Billa Ranga Baashaa, the duo is stepping into a futuristic action world reportedly set in the year 2209 AD.
The project has been in the spotlight since its announcement, largely for its high-concept premise and the scale of its ambition. Early promotional material, including concept visuals, hinted at a dystopian universe built around science-fiction elements blended with commercial action storytelling. That promise has kept the buzz alive, even as the film moved through a staggered production schedule.
The film officially went into production in April 2025, beginning with elaborate action sequences and large-scale set pieces designed to establish its futuristic world. Since then, the shoot has progressed in controlled phases, with planned breaks allowing the team to refine production design, visual effects planning and technical groundwork.
Meanwhile, Sudeep continues to balance multiple commitments, with four project announcements. However, Billa Ranga Baashaa remains a key project in his lineup, given its scale and creative ambition. The actor’s involvement has been key to the film’s visibility, with fans closely tracking every update from the set. However, apart from Sudeep, the makers are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and the technical crew.