Devanuru Chandru: Cinema taught me patience

That lived world has now been translated into cinema, with Vinay Rajkumar stepping in as Sixth Sense Seena, a character who sits somewhere between instinct and unrest, myth and memory. "Even though Seena is the lens, this is not a single-hero story. Every character carries equal weight. Nobody is fully right or fully wrong. Everyone has their own version of truth," says the filmmaker. The trailer has already stirred curiosity for its grounded tone and mystery, but Chandru is clear that the film is not built for effect. "It is drawn from what I saw and penned between 2007 and 2013, a time when Karnataka was going through political chaos."