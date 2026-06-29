Aparadhi Naanalla to hit theatres this week

Aparadhi Naanalla, which marks the directorial debut of Yashanth Kalladka, is set to hit theatres on July 3. The film’s trailer showed glimpses of a prison-set story centered on a murder and the lives of three inmates. It traces events inside the jail and how they connect to a case outside, suggesting that not everyone in prison is necessarily guilty.
Backed by SLV Colours Anugraha Films, the film is produced by Ajith Chouta Devasya. Yashanth Kalladka, who has worked in the industry for over two decades, makes his entry into direction with this project. Vikram Devadiga and Sandeep Shetty are the executive producers.
The director said the film is based on a real incident and was later adapted into a screenplay with added cinematic elements. He added that the title reflects a simple idea: many people end up in jail even if they are not actual offenders.
Lead actor Arjun Dev said he would not reveal much about the story, adding that it would spoil the experience. He joked that if he spoke more, the director would become the “real culprit.”
Actor Amrutha Murthy, who plays a doctor in the film, said the team consists mostly of newcomers. She also spoke about working with Arjun Kapikad, known in Mangaluru as “Tiger,” and said the set had a good working atmosphere.
The cast includes Pramod Shetty, Navil Padi, Ashok Hegde, Neethu Shetty, and others in key roles.