Divya Pillai: The glamour in Halka Don will not be just for the sake of it

That challenge arrived in the form of Halka Don. "I've mostly played de-glamorous roles in Malayalam films, and got to play serious characters in Telugu. This is a dark comedy, and what fascinated me was that my character doesn't have dialogues. Everything had to be communicated through expressions. I genuinely believe your eyes can say more than words if the moment is written well," says Divya, who shares that the role also carries a glamorous streak, which is something audiences haven't quite associated with her. "There is the oomph element, which will be my first attempt at such a role, and it isn't glamour for the sake of glamour. It's simply another colour in the character. As actors, we get typecast very easily, and I consciously look for roles that take me away from what people expect."