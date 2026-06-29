Prem to headline Kempambudhi, based on Janagere Venkataramaiah's novel

The teaser of Kempambudhi has been released, and it gives audiences a first look at a film that brings the life of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, to the big screen. Starring Nenapirali Prem in the lead role, the film traces the journey of the visionary ruler whose ideas and leadership continue to be closely associated with the city's history.
Presented by the Prashanth Prakash Family Foundation in collaboration with Hombale Music, Kempambudhi is based on the well-known novel by Janagere Venkataramaiah. Directed by Ramesh Begar, the film is set against the backdrop of old Bengaluru and tells the story of Kempegowda through history, folklore and cultural traditions.
The teaser of Kempambudhi is out, giving audiences a first look at a film that brings the life of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, to the big screen. Starring Nenapirali Prem in the lead role, the film traces the journey of the visionary ruler whose ideas and leadership continue to be closely associated with the city's history.
Presented by the Prashanth Prakash Family Foundation in collaboration with Hombale Music, Kempambudhi is based on the well-known novel by Janagere Venkataramaiah. Directed by Ramesh Begar, the film is set against the backdrop of old Bengaluru and tells the story of Kempegowda through history, folklore and cultural traditions.
The film also looks at how his vision for Bengaluru remains relevant today. It highlights the city's journey from the lush 'Garden City' to the fast-growing Silicon Valley of India, while reminding audiences of the importance of preserving Bengaluru's green spaces and heritage.
Speaking about the project, Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur said films like Kempambudhi are important because they introduce audiences to leaders who laid the foundation for society. He also praised the Prashanth Prakash Family Foundation for supporting a film that celebrates Kempegowda's contribution while encouraging younger generations to value and protect Bengaluru's environment.
The film also looks at how his vision for Bengaluru remains relevant today. It highlights the city's journey from the lush 'Garden City' to the fast-growing Silicon Valley of India, while reminding audiences of the importance of preserving Bengaluru's green spaces and heritage.
Speaking about the project, Hombale Films founder Vijay Kiragandur said films like Kempambudhi are important because they introduce audiences to leaders who laid the foundation for society. He also praised the Prashanth Prakash Family Foundation for supporting a film that celebrates Kempegowda's contribution while encouraging younger generations to value and protect Bengaluru's environment.