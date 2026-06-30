Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar launches Rakky trailer; makers lock release date

For debutant Rakky Suresh, Rakky marks the beginning of his acting journey. Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar unveiled the trailer for the crime thriller, having supported the project since its inception.
Directed by Venkat Bharadwaj and produced by Saligrama Suresh under the SNR Productions banner, Rakky has now completed production and is gearing up for a theatrical release on July 10.
Speaking at the trailer launch, Bharadwaj said the project began after he narrated two stories to producer Saligrama Suresh, who suggested that both be presented to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar. "She liked this script, and that's how Rakky took shape. She also gave the ceremonial clap at the muhurat and has now unveiled the trailer. We're thankful for her support throughout," he said.
The director added that the film has received a U/A certificate without any cuts from the Censor Board.
Rakky Suresh, who makes his acting debut with the film, said he plays a stylish gangster rather than a conventional one. "I'm not playing the usual machete-wielding gangster. It's a stylish character," he said. Having lived in Germany for several years, the newcomer said he prepared extensively before travelling to India for the project and is now looking forward to the audience's response when the film releases on July 10.
Producer Saligrama Suresh, an IT professional based in Germany for over two decades, said the film is a special milestone for his family. His father, Rajasekhar, had produced Dr Rajkumar's Hosabelaku, and with Rakky, he is introducing his son as a lead actor. He also thanked Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar for her encouragement and credited director Venkat Bharadwaj for bringing the story to the screen.
The cast also includes B. Suresh, who plays an underworld don named Danny, alongside Ashika Somashekhar, Pallavi Manjunath, Sampath Maitreya, Ramesh Pandit, Bala Rajwadi, GG and Harini Srikanth. The music is composed by Loki Tavasya, cinematography is by Isaac Prabhakar, and editing is by Deepu S Kumar.