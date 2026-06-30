Kruthvik Shetty: Our first test begins with Love Seasons

Love Seasons marks the directorial debut of Kruthvik Shetty, who comes from a strong theatre background before entering films. His journey began on stage in 2016 and gradually shaped his move into cinema by 2019. Theatre, he says, remains the foundation of discipline and teamwork.
"Having gained experience in theatre, it helps make our roots strong and builds confidence. People from a theatre background don’t wear just one cap; they are ready for everything, even sweeping the floor or setting the backdrop. Theatre brings discipline and confidence; it is the basic foundation," says Kruthvik.
In Love Seasons, Kruthvik explores romance through the metaphor of changing seasons, using nature as a reflection of human emotions rather than just a backdrop. The story follows Mukunda Ramaswami as Ram, whose journey remains constant while different relationships shape his emotional phases.
"Love can happen in any season, but each season brings a different treatment to people. Each phase is designed like an episode representing a season," he explains.
The film features Diya Keerthi, Chandana Gowda and Shwetha Koglur as female leads, each representing a distinct emotional chapter. Music is by Veer Samarh, with cinematography by Belli Thimma.
Kruthvik says newcomers face constant challenges in today’s industry and the film reflects that struggle.
"As newcomers Mukunda and I are both trying to establish ourselves. Bringing a film to theatres today is like a rollercoaster, it is challenging to reach the audience. One film cannot define us, cinema is a long journey. But that one success is just the fuel that keeps us moving forward," he says, and adds, “Like how love tests people, our first film also puts us to the test."
For producer NR Manjunatha (Neeleri), the film is personal. It fulfills not only a cinematic ambition but also a family dream, launching his son Mukunda Ramaswami while continuing a legacy connected to his father’s MR Studio.
"My son has been passionate about cinema since he was seven. Alongside that, I wanted to take forward my father’s MR Studio legacy. With Love Seasons, both dreams are coming true," he says.
He adds that content, not stardom, was the driving force behind backing the project.
"I watch nearly four films a day, and that helps me understand content deeply. Sometimes newcomers’ films succeed more than star films. That belief gave me confidence to invest in this project," says Manjunatha.
The film distributed by MP Pictures also features experienced actors including Rajesh Nataranga, Mandya Ramesh, Sangeetha and Huli Karthik as part of the ensemble cast.
Appreciating Kruthwik’s vision, he adds that the film has a slightly Malayalam emotional feel. “We’ve done our part; now it’s up to the audience to bless Love Seasons.”