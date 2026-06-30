Shivarajkumar dons the lawyer's coat in Vijay Raghavendra's Mahaan

Director Shekar, who has long wanted to direct Shivarajkumar, says bringing him on board was always part of his vision for the film. “As a writer and director, I felt this story needed a bigger voice. Certain characters need an actor who is universally loved and respected. Sometimes, we almost look for a blessing, and when we thought of such a character, Shivarajkumar was the obvious choice. He is accepted across generations, and everyone loves him across languages. His presence naturally elevates the film,” says Shekar.