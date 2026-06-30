Shivarajkumar dons the lawyer's coat in Vijay Raghavendra's Mahaan

With Vijay Raghavendra playing a farmer in Mahaan, the makers have now raised the bar by bringing Shivarajkumar on board for a prominent role. Produced by Prakash S Budur under the Akash Pictures banner, Mahaan also stars Radhika Narayan, Mithra, Namratha Gowda, Varsha Bollamma and Kiran Srinivas in key roles. Shivarajkumar’s entry only adds more weight to the film’s ensemble.
Mahaan revolves around the lives, struggles and resilience of farmers. Shivarajkumar plays a lawyer, and from the first look, his character appears integral to the narrative, adding both emotional and dramatic depth to the story.
Director Shekar, who has long wanted to direct Shivarajkumar, says bringing him on board was always part of his vision for the film. “As a writer and director, I felt this story needed a bigger voice. Certain characters need an actor who is universally loved and respected. Sometimes, we almost look for a blessing, and when we thought of such a character, Shivarajkumar was the obvious choice. He is accepted across generations, and everyone loves him across languages. His presence naturally elevates the film,” says Shekar.
He adds, “If Shivarajkumar likes the story and is convinced about the character, there is no looking back. He completely gets into the role. That’s exactly what happened with Mahaan. An actor celebrated as a hero being part of our film is a huge strength for us.”
Interestingly, with Mahaan centred on farmers’ lives, Shivarajkumar’s presence also brings back memories of his father Dr Rajkumar’s iconic classic Bangaarada Manushya, a film that celebrated agriculture and rural life.
Watching Shivarajkumar and Vijay Raghavendra on set, Shekar says, was a delight. “We have an ensemble cast, but Shivarajkumar is the cherry on top. Watching him and Vijay Raghavendra share screen space brought excitement. They complement each other beautifully, and I enjoyed every bit of those scenes, both as a director and as an audience,” he says.
The film has completed shooting and is currently in post-production.