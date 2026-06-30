Thriller Manju’s Deadly Killer to strike this week

After nearly 15 years, stunt choreographer and filmmaker Thriller Manju returns to the director’s chair with Deadly Killer. This action-packed suspense thriller is set for a theatrical release across Karnataka this Friday.
Deadly Killer, produced by Prashanth T Tambrallimath under the Keerthi Silver Screen and Vedic Cosmos banners, blends action, suspense, thriller, and horror in a fast-paced narrative. The film stars Abhay Veer and Niveeksha in lead roles, with Thriller Manju also playing a pivotal role.
Producer Prashanth revealed that the project came together after lead actor Abhay introduced him to Thriller Manju. “Everyone who has watched the trailer has been eager to see the film. We are excited to release it across the state this Friday,” he said.
Promising an edge-of-the-seat experience, Thriller Manju shared, “The story revolves around six gangsters who escape into a forest, only to find themselves trapped by the protagonist. How the hero tracks them down and captures them forms the core of the story.”
The film features six specially choreographed action sequences, all designed by Thriller Manju himself. Actress Niveeksha essays a homemaker whose character has two distinct shades.