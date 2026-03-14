Behind the frames and notes of Love Mocktail 3

With Love Mocktail 3, Nakul says the biggest challenge was ensuring that the music felt fresh within a continuing story. “Love Mocktail may be a franchise in terms of story, but when it comes to music, each part has to stand on its own. It should never feel like the music comes from a different universe,” he explains. According to Nakul, the story itself unfolds like real life. “It moves from school to college, first heartbreak, relationships, and eventually adapting to being a parent. That evolution mirrors how we live our lives. You can also see how Krishna has evolved as a writer and director over the last seven years. His life and the film’s journey almost coexist.”



The composer credits Krishna and Milana Nagaraj for making the creative process collaborative. “They involve technicians deeply in the storytelling. In fact, they had written a couple of versions of the Love Mocktail 3 script, and we discussed the same with them. I am not just a composer here. There is a larger picture and team building.” Once the shoot and edit were completed, the music came together quickly. “We sat for eight to nine days and finished composing. After that, we went on to the live recordings. The creation part was fast because we were already involved in the story.”



Nakul believes the third film carries the strongest emotional core of the trilogy, something that also connected with his own life. “Krishna and I followed a similar trajectory during the third instalment. Around the same time, I was blessed with a son, and Krishna with a daughter, Pari. Becoming a father made us more sensitive.”