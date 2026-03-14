My Tamil and Malayalam debut could open new doors: Samhita Vinya

Model-turned-actor Samhita Vinya has set her sights beyond Kannada cinema, as she forays into Tamil and Malayalam cinema. Having walked the ramp as a showstopper in more than 75 beauty pageants across India and abroad, Samhita has already built a steady career in Kannada cinema with over 18 films. Now, with Mixing Kadhal—the Tamil version of Mixing Preethi, she hopes to expand her reach and land the breakthrough she has long been waiting for.



The reason for her increased excitement is another Tamil project. She is currently working on Hidden Camera, a film starring Jatin Ramesh, which is currently in production. “It has been years, and I have been waiting for that one big break, and that might not materialise if I stick to one language. Of course, I want to grow in Kannada, but if the opportunities I am looking for don’t come my way, working in other languages might bring that recognition.”



Directed by Pollachi Mahalingam, Mixing Kadhal features Malayalam actor Sinto Jacob as the male lead, with Priya Pavan and Divya Jasmitha also part of the cast.