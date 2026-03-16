After Su From So, I heard about 40 scripts: Shaneel Gautham

After catching attention with his spirited turn in Su From So, actor Shaneel Gautham is preparing for his second Kannada outing, one he hopes will reveal a different side of him. The upcoming film will be directed by Bombay Mittai and Double Engine filmmaker Chandra Mohan and produced by BK Gangadhar, with shooting expected to begin in April.
The actor says the warm reception to his previous film came with its own expectations. Rather than repeating the mannerisms audiences associated with his popular character Ravi Anna, Shaneel says he is consciously moving toward something new.
“I received a lot of love for Su From So. But the character I played there belonged to that film and to Ravi Anna. I don’t want to repeat the same style. I want to explore different genres and attempt something fresh,” he says.
According to Shaneel, the initial idea for the new film came from producer Uday Mehta, and it was developed further by director Chandra Mohan. The actor adds that he spent considerable time working with the filmmaker before stepping into the role.
“Uday Mehta gave the original plot line, which Chandra Mohan later developed. I have spent nearly five months with the director discussing the story. I sat through the prime phase of the script to ensure the film would shape up well. I hope the execution reflects that effort,” he explains.
The film is being pitched as a family dramedy, a space Shaneel believes offers room for both entertainment and performance. “The core subject that Chandra Mohan has written is very good. It will be a family drama with humour, something audiences can enjoy. If I achieve what we have imagined, it can turn into another good film,” he says.
The project will feature music by Prashanth Shetty and cinematography by Chandrasekar, who also worked on Su From So. The cast also includes Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Sa.Hi.Pra Shaale-fame Praveena.
Shaneel reveals that the success of Su From So, produced by Raj B Shetty, has opened several doors. “After the film, I heard around 40 scripts and have shortlisted nearly nine projects as a lead. Many of them are set in different regions and genres, so I will have to train myself to get the authenticity right,” he says.
Interestingly, the actor has also turned down a few offers that leaned toward negative roles. “I was approached for some negative characters, but I decided not to take them up right now. People have recognised me as Ravi Anna, and I want to continue in a positive direction for the moment,” he notes.
For Shaneel, however, the focus remains simple. “All we want is honesty in every film we make. That honesty is what audiences saw in Su From So, and I want to be part of films that carry the same spirit,” he says.