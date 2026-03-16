After Su From So, I heard about 40 scripts: Shaneel Gautham

The film is being pitched as a family dramedy, a space Shaneel believes offers room for both entertainment and performance. “The core subject that Chandra Mohan has written is very good. It will be a family drama with humour, something audiences can enjoy. If I achieve what we have imagined, it can turn into another good film,” he says.



The project will feature music by Prashanth Shetty and cinematography by Chandrasekar, who also worked on Su From So. The cast also includes Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, and Sa.Hi.Pra Shaale-fame Praveena.



Shaneel reveals that the success of Su From So, produced by Raj B Shetty, has opened several doors. “After the film, I heard around 40 scripts and have shortlisted nearly nine projects as a lead. Many of them are set in different regions and genres, so I will have to train myself to get the authenticity right,” he says.