It is an honour to make my Kannada debut with KD: Nora Fatehi

The team behind KD: The Devil launched the film’s fourth song, Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, which is picturised on Nora Fatehi, who makes her Kannada debut with this special dance number. The lyrical video was launched at an energetic event in presnece of Suprith, Business Head of KVN Productions, Rakshitha Prem, along with Dhruva Sarja, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, Nora, and actor Reeshma Nanaiah.
Speaking about her journey in South Indian cinema and the art of creating a song that resonates with different audiences, Nora candidly admitted that the opportunity came as a surprise. Addressing director Prem, she remarked that it was clear why he was known as a showman. “I realised they are genuinely making an epic film. It is an honour to make my Kannada debut with KD. The song is massive,” she stated.
A decade-long connection with the South
This film adds another chapter to Nora’s growing relationship with South Indian cinema. Having worked across various industries, she has watched the rise and influence of South cinema over the years. “I entered South cinema in 2015, and since then, I’ve been involved in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Finally, I am part of Kannada cinema now, and I’ve seen how the industry has evolved, and the kind of impact it has today,” she said.
Understanding the aura of a song
Known for her high-energy dance numbers, Nora believes that performing a special song goes beyond choreography. “Every song has a different energy, and it’s important to grasp the right aura when you perform it. You need to bring the right attitude, vibe, and match the rhythm of the composition,” said Nora, who features alongside Sanjay Dutt in the song. “It was very interesting working with Sanjay Dutt."
Beyond a dance number
Even though she is recognised for popular dance tracks, Nora said her focus is always on creating an impact. “For me, it’s not just about being in a song. It’s about making an impact. I try to bring star power, strong dance skills, and a strong screen presence so the song connects instantly,” said Nora, who strongly believes that a song has the scope to expand beyond the film itself. “If the performance works, the song reaches everyone—men, women, and children. People start imitating the steps, and the song takes on a life of its own.”
At the same time, she continues to pursue acting roles across films and platforms. “I’ve done some strong acting roles as well, but with special songs, I try to bring something different each time.”