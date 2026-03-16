It is an honour to make my Kannada debut with KD: Nora Fatehi



The team behind KD: The Devil launched the film’s fourth song, Sarse Ninna Seraga Sarse, which is picturised on Nora Fatehi, who makes her Kannada debut with this special dance number. The lyrical video was launched at an energetic event in presnece of Suprith, Business Head of KVN Productions, Rakshitha Prem, along with Dhruva Sarja, director Prem, composer Arjun Janya, Nora, and actor Reeshma Nanaiah.



Speaking about her journey in South Indian cinema and the art of creating a song that resonates with different audiences, Nora candidly admitted that the opportunity came as a surprise. Addressing director Prem, she remarked that it was clear why he was known as a showman. “I realised they are genuinely making an epic film. It is an honour to make my Kannada debut with KD. The song is massive,” she stated.



A decade-long connection with the South



This film adds another chapter to Nora’s growing relationship with South Indian cinema. Having worked across various industries, she has watched the rise and influence of South cinema over the years. “I entered South cinema in 2015, and since then, I’ve been involved in Telugu and Tamil cinema. Finally, I am part of Kannada cinema now, and I’ve seen how the industry has evolved, and the kind of impact it has today,” she said.



