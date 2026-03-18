Krishna: The Love Mocktail universe has matured with time

What began as a small and personal project between Krishna and Milana has now grown into one of Kannada cinema’s most recognised romantic franchises. Yet, both are careful not to describe it as a planned rise. If anything, they see it as a response to a phase that demanded change. “I knew that if I stepped in as a director, I also had to be strong as an actor.”

Milana adds context to that turning point. “It was about finding his space again. There were films where the effort didn’t match the result. Even something like Huchcha 2, where he transformed so much for the role, did not get the response it deserved. That phase pushed us to think differently. Love Mocktail became that shift.”