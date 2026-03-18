Krishna: The Love Mocktail universe has matured with time

When Love Mocktail 3 arrives in theatres this March 19, it steps into a release window many had quietly associated with another big-ticket film, Toxic. For Krishna, though, such timing is not about strategy. It is about chance, about going with the flow rather than forcing a plan.
“Just like this date wasn’t planned, even Love Mocktail as a film was never planned,” he says, looking back at the journey. “Some things happen when you follow a thought without overthinking it. That instinct is what pushed me to direct.”
Milana Nagaraj, who co-produced the film with Krishna under KrissMi Productions, sees this moment as a natural extension of their journey. While the earlier films found space around Valentine’s season, the third instalment was always imagined differently.
“We were looking at March or April,” she says. “It’s a time when families can come together. Children and parents can watch a film like this together. Now, with Ugadi around, it feels even more special. Kannada films should feel like they belong to such celebrations.”
What began as a small and personal project between Krishna and Milana has now grown into one of Kannada cinema’s most recognised romantic franchises. Yet, both are careful not to describe it as a planned rise. If anything, they see it as a response to a phase that demanded change. “I knew that if I stepped in as a director, I also had to be strong as an actor.”
Milana adds context to that turning point. “It was about finding his space again. There were films where the effort didn’t match the result. Even something like Huchcha 2, where he transformed so much for the role, did not get the response it deserved. That phase pushed us to think differently. Love Mocktail became that shift.”
Unlike many franchises that start fresh with each part, Love Mocktail 3 continues its emotional timeline. The story builds on what has already been established, especially the adoption thread, and moves into a more layered space. At the centre is a father-daughter relationship that feels intimate and evolving. “We’ve lived with this story for six years,” Krishna reflects. “As people, as actors, as writers, we become mature. I could not have written this film back in 2018 the way I have written it now.”
At the same time, the team has made a conscious effort to keep each instalment fresh. “Every part has its own identity,” Krishna explains. “The characters remain, but the way we tell their story keeps changing. This one feels new in its treatment.”
For many viewers, the Love Mocktail world is closely linked to Milana’s character, Nidhima. While she is not at the forefront this time, her presence continues to echo through the narrative. “I won’t say whether she’s there or not,” Krishna says with a smile. “But you cannot take Nidhima out of this world. Her presence is always felt.”
Milana looks at the journey with gratitude. “The love we’ve received is something we don’t take lightly. At the same time, we have learnt to stay grounded. We work on other films, but we always come back to this space with clarity. We have become a little more selective now.”
That clarity is also reflected in how they approach production. Made under KrissMi Productions, Love Mocktail 3 was shot in just 25 days. “This is how we are used to working,” Krishna says. “It felt comfortable. The only challenge was balancing time with our daughter, Pari.” Preparation, Milana adds, plays a key role. “We go to the set fully ready. The actors are prepared, and Krishna works very fast. What usually takes two days, he finishes in one.”
The film features a mix of familiar and new faces, including Dileep Raj, Shwetha Prasad, Rajini Bharadwaj, and Vaishali Deepak. Staying true to its tone, the film balances emotion with humour. The music is composed by Nakul Abhayankar, with cinematography and editing handled by Shri Crazy Mindzz.