After Su From So, another coastal comedy brews with Marriage Party

After Su From So, another coastal-flavoured entertainer is getting ready to arrive. Titled Marriage Party, the film leans into the humour, quirks and characters of the coastal belt, with director Chayan Shetty crafting a story set around a lively village wedding.
Chayan, who earlier drew attention with Adhipatra starring Roopesh Shetty, is now turning up with a full-length comedy. The team has wrapped the first schedule of the film, which is being shot in and around Kundapur. The director says the idea was to build a story where humour flows naturally from the setting and its people.
“The story unfolds entirely in one village. We wanted the comedy to run through every stage of the narrative. The first schedule lasted around twenty days, and we have now moved into the second phase of the shoot,” says Chayan, who hails from the coastal region himself. Drawing from familiar surroundings, the film explores the small dramas and unexpected moments that surface when a wedding becomes the centre of village life.
The film marks the Kannada debut of Vineeth Kumar as a lead actor. Vineeth, who has earlier appeared in several Tulu films, steps into Kannada cinema with Marriage Party. Joining him is a lively ensemble that includes Prakash Thuminad, known for his performances in Kantara and Su From So, along with Deepak Rai Panaje, Ramdas Poojary, and Pushparaj Bolar. Popular coastal comedian Naveen D Padil also plays a key role, alongside Rakshitha, Namitha Kiran, and Raghu Pandeshwar.
Produced by Santhosh V under the Varahi Films banner, the project marks the producer’s first venture in cinema. Interestingly, the film is being made simultaneously in Kannada and Malayalam.
On the technical side, cinematography is handled by Srikanth, while the music is composed by Rithvik Muralidhar. Editing is by Nithin Shetty, and the songs carry lyrics by Pramod Maravante and Trilok Trivikram.
With its coastal backdrop, ensemble cast, and a wedding at the heart of the narrative, Marriage Party looks to tap into the easy humour and cultural flavour that have recently found favour with audiences.