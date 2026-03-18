Devaraj Kumar's Ayudha to hit screens this month

Ayudha, an action thriller with a strong family drama at the core, is set to release on March 27, and the makers recently released the film's trailer, which offers a glimpse into an intense story.
For Devaraj Kumar, this film carries a personal journey. After spending over two decades as a makeup artist in Kannada cinema, he turned actor with Danger Zone and later Taj Mahal 2. When the latter failed to meet expectations, it led to financial losses and a difficult period, prompting him to step away from cinema for a while.
But the break did not last. Two years ago, Devaraj began work on Ayudha, backing it with his own earnings and taking charge as director and lead actor. The film features four songs written by Manvarshi Navalagunda, with music by Steven Satish, Manadeep, and Manju. Venus Murthy handles cinematography.
Amrutha and Sanhitha Vinya play the female leads, with Sanhitha hoping the audience will connect with the film. The cast also includes Raghuraj Malnad, Sunil Beerur, Narayan, and Surendra Kumar. The film will be released across the state through Likhith Films.