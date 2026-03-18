Devaraj Kumar's Ayudha to hit screens this month

Ayudha, an action thriller with a strong family drama at the core, is set to release on March 27, and the makers recently released the film's trailer, which offers a glimpse into an intense story.



For Devaraj Kumar, this film carries a personal journey. After spending over two decades as a makeup artist in Kannada cinema, he turned actor with Danger Zone and later Taj Mahal 2. When the latter failed to meet expectations, it led to financial losses and a difficult period, prompting him to step away from cinema for a while.