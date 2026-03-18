Joohi Jayakumar: KGF, Kantara inspired me to work in Kannada

With 45 days of shooting completed, the film is expected to be wrapped up by mid-April. While cinematography is by Guruprasad Narnad, editing is by Naveen Shetty, and music is by Bharath Madhusudanan.



For Joohi, like many actors of her generation, working across languages is part of the journey. She landed her role in God Promiise through an audition. “I first heard about this film from a friend and submitted my audition online. Later, I came to Bengaluru for the look test. After the shortlist and screen test, the team chose me for the role,” she says.



With each of her projects helping her understand different working styles, Joohi shares that God Promiise had a particularly compelling script. “It is a rural story centred on two families, and I really liked the script for the emotional depth it explores,” she explains.



However, stepping into Kannada cinema required more than just performance as the language and dialect demanded careful attention. “At first, it was challenging because the dialogues were in Kannada, and I was also sent audio clips in Kannada. After my screen test, I began studying the language and working on the Mangaluru dialect,” she says. The actor also attended a workshop to better understand the linguistic and cultural nuances required for the role.



Interestingly, Joohi’s interest in Kannada cinema started off as an audience member. “I am a huge fan of KGF and Kantara. After watching those films, I wanted to work in Kannada cinema,” she says.



