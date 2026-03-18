Ragini Dwivedi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar to headline action-horror thriller Police Complaint

Action finds its way back into Ragini Dwivedi’s filmography with Police Complaint, an upcoming bilingual thriller that also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead cast. Blending action, horror and emotional drama, the film places a mother-child relationship at the heart of its story. The teaser was recently unveiled by actor Prema, setting the stage for what the makers describe as a genre mix with a strong emotional core.
For Ragini, the film marks a return to a zone she once navigated with confidence. Kannada cinema has seen phases when women-led action films commanded attention, particularly during the peak years of Malashree. While that wave has slowed down over time, Police Complaint revisits the idea of a female-driven narrative, placing Ragini at the centre of a story that moves between action, suspense and emotion.
The project also pulls together a stellar ensemble. Alongside Ragini and Varalaxmi, the film also stars Naveen Chandra and Krishna Sai in the leads. The supporting cast includes Ravi Shankar, Sharath Lohitashwa, Anil Raj, Saptagiri, Prithviraj, and Gemini Suresh, among others.
Speaking about the film, Ragini describes it as a distinctive addition to her career. “This is a very different film for me. Along with action and horror, the film also carries strong emotional moments. I believe all kinds of audience will find something to connect with in it,” she says.
Police Complaint is directed by Sanjeev Megoti, who returns to Kannada cinema after nearly a decade. Known for directing films such as Anu, Dandu and Aptha, starring Pooja Gandhi, the filmmaker says the story explores the idea that actions have consequences that eventually circle back.
“I am happy to return to the Kannada film industry after almost ten years. Police Complaint is an action-horror thriller built around the thought that our actions ultimately come back to haunt us,” he says. The project has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu and is expected to release in both languages.
Actor Krishna Sai, who has earlier worked in Telugu films, makes his Kannada debut as a lead with this film. “I have acted in a few Telugu films earlier, but this is my first film as a lead in Kannada. The story and my role are very interesting,” he says.
Produced under the MSK Prameedashree Films banner, the film has completed most of its post-production work. The music is composed by Arohan Sudhindra, while cinematography is handled by Harish Sondekoppa. With its mix of action, horror and emotion, the makers of Police Complaint are planning for a May release.