Director PC Shekar to collaborate with producer KV Sathyaprakash on new project

Filmmaker PC Shekar, recognised for films such as Romeo and Raaga, is set to announce his next venture. The announcement arrives on the onset of the Ugadi festival.
Shekar will be collaborating with KV Sathyaprakash, the producer behind films like Sarathi and Landlord. Shekar and Sathyaprakash have a continued collaboration in the Kannada film industry.
Pre-production work for the film is reportedly well underway, with the team preparing to commence principal photography soon. PC Shekar, who is currently completing the final schedule of his upcoming film, Mahan, expressed eagerness to begin this project ahead of Mahan’s release. He described the upcoming film as a large-scale production and highlighted his enthusiasm in working with an experienced producer such as KV Sathyaprakash.
While the title and cast are yet to be disclosed, speculation is already rife among fans. Actor-producer Mithra, a close associate of both Shekar and Sathyaprakash, will serve as the executive producer. Having previously acted in Raaga, Mithra’s involvement in a behind-the-scenes capacity reinforces the collaborative nature of the project.
Further details regarding the cast, storyline, and release schedule are expected in the coming weeks, with the team promising more updates soon.