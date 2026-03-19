Ganesh and Srinivas Raju’s film titled Brinda Vihaari

Following the super-hit Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, the much-awaited collaboration between Golden Star Ganesh and Srinivas Raju has begun. Presented by Virat Sai Creations, this new romantic family drama is produced by the celebrated filmmaker Samruddhi V Manjunath. The film’s announcement during the auspicious Ugadi festival has only added to the fanfare, with the title being revealed to be Brinda Vihaari.