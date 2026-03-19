Ganesh and Srinivas Raju’s film titled Brinda Vihaari

Following the super-hit Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, the much-awaited collaboration between Golden Star Ganesh and Srinivas Raju has begun. Presented by Virat Sai Creations, this new romantic family drama is produced by the celebrated filmmaker Samruddhi V Manjunath. The film’s announcement during the auspicious Ugadi festival has only added to the fanfare, with the title being revealed to be Brinda Vihaari.
Srinivas Raju, on why he chose this title, explained, “Brinda Vihaari suits the subject perfectly. I have always ensured that my films carry attractive and unique titles, and this one lives up to that. Brinda Vihaari refers to the context around Krishna.”
The film, a family romantic drama, has almost completed shooting, with just one song remaining. Post-production work is now in full swing, and the makers are aiming for a release sometime in June. Along with Ganesh, the film features Devika Bhatt and Malavika Sharma as the female leads.
Given the proven track record of the Ganesh–Srinivas Raju combination, expectations around the music are naturally high. Noted music director Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed a melodious soundtrack, with songs expected to release soon.
Director Srinivas Raju, who has also penned the story and screenplay, has teamed up with cinematographer Venkat Prasad, while KM Prakash serves as the editor.