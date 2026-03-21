Calendar locks release date

Directed by Naveen Shakti, the film features Nivishka Patil and Sushmitha in the lead roles, with veteran actor Malashree appearing in a special part. The ensemble cast also includes Ramesh Indira, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tumminadu, Suchendra Prasad, and Chandraprabha. While the film’s music is by Sunad Gowtham, the cinematography is by Ramesh Koyira, action direction is handled by Vikram More, and dance sequences are choreographed by Bajarangi Mohan. Editing has been done by Suresh Arumugam, and the film has been written by Adarsh himself.