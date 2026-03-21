Calendar locks release date
The trailer of Adarsh Gundurao’s upcoming film Calendar has been unveiled, ahead of its theatrical release on April 3. Known for his earlier roles in films including Swartha Ratna, Adarsh takes on the role of a doctor in this women-centric film.
Directed by Naveen Shakti, the film features Nivishka Patil and Sushmitha in the lead roles, with veteran actor Malashree appearing in a special part. The ensemble cast also includes Ramesh Indira, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tumminadu, Suchendra Prasad, and Chandraprabha. While the film’s music is by Sunad Gowtham, the cinematography is by Ramesh Koyira, action direction is handled by Vikram More, and dance sequences are choreographed by Bajarangi Mohan. Editing has been done by Suresh Arumugam, and the film has been written by Adarsh himself.
Director Naveen Shakti, who is making his debut after extensive theatre experience, says the film “will resonate with every audience member.” He added that the collaborative effort of the cast and crew has brought the film to life beautifully.
Sushmitha described the film as a story that connects deeply with the audience, while co-producer and actor Shivapradeep highlighted the teamwork behind the production and the excitement generated by the trailer.
Distributed by VK Films, Calendar will also be released in Hindi, extending its reach beyond Karnataka.