Koragajja, director Sudhir Attaavar's film, goes 3D

Director Sudhir Attaavar's Koragajja has made a big move with the announcement that the film is being developed in 3D. While the project was nearing release, the creative team decided to improve the cinematic experience, aiming for a production that meets international standards.
Typically, 3D films are shot in that format from the start, because converting from 2D can be expensive. However, the film’s scale, locations, and production quality have caught the attention of an international distributor, who sees Koragajja as a world-class cinematic project. Trivikram Sapalya, producer of Trivikram Cinemas and Success Films, confirmed that the film will be released in both 2D and 3D. This will give audiences a fully immersive experience that crosses language and regional boundaries.
Pioneering underwater climax
In a first for Kannada cinema since Dr Rajkumar, actor Shruti performs a challenging underwater sequence for the film’s climax. The scenes were filmed over several days at Vismaya Studios in Thiruvananthapuram, owned by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. Expert cinematographer Manoj Pillai used four cameras to capture each angle.
Shruti reportedly spent around 15 days preparing and executed stunts from a 30-foot height into water while harnessed. She performed a 22-second underwater shot without external oxygen. Safety measures included scuba divers, ambulances, and medical staff on standby, ensuring that the high-risk sequences were managed carefully.
Executive producer Vidyadhar Shetty noted that these additions raised the film’s budget by about ₹12 crore, which shows the ambition and scale of the production.
With cutting-edge 3D visuals, an exciting underwater climax, and international appeal, Koragajja is set to provide audiences with an immersive experience that connects globally.