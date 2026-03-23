Koragajja, director Sudhir Attaavar's film, goes 3D

Typically, 3D films are shot in that format from the start, because converting from 2D can be expensive. However, the film’s scale, locations, and production quality have caught the attention of an international distributor, who sees Koragajja as a world-class cinematic project. Trivikram Sapalya, producer of Trivikram Cinemas and Success Films, confirmed that the film will be released in both 2D and 3D. This will give audiences a fully immersive experience that crosses language and regional boundaries.