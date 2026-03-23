Premi set for release on this date

The trailer for Premi was recently unveiled at an event, showcasing a love story set in the 1990s. The visuals evoke nostalgia, focusing on emotional storytelling while contrasting past and present relationships. The trailer, now online, has received positive feedback for its straightforward and romance-centered narrative.
“Premi is a film that captures a kind of love we don’t often think about today. It is set in the 1990s and highlights the emotional depth of relationships from that time compared to modern views on love. The goal was not just to tell a story but to evoke a feeling,” says director and music composer Pradeep Varma. The filmmaker-composer adds, “I started as a music director, but as the story unfolded, it needed more involvement, so I also took on the role of director. The story, written by Akkamahadevi, has a personal touch, and I aimed to reflect that in a screenplay that connects emotionally. With my team’s support, the film has come together in a way that honors its essence."
For lead actor Advik, Premi is an important career path. “I have acted in a few films before, but this is my first leading role, and I approached it with a sense of responsibility. I worked to understand the emotional layers of my character. It is a simple love story that comes from the heart,” he says.
“There is a personal connection to this film. My mother wrote the story, and my father produced it. That makes it even more meaningful. The direction effectively highlights the sensitivity in the narrative. Every department has played a part in creating what it is,” he notes.
The film made under the banner of Sri Guru Karibasaveshwara Production, produced by Siddalingaiah B. With cinematography by Gautham Matti and editing by Sanjeev Reddy, and also stars Saathvika S, Pradeep Varma, Shobitha, and others in key roles.
Producer Siddalingaiah expresses a similar view. “This is new territory for me in cinema, but this film is rooted in belief and support. It is a step taken with trust in the story and the team behind it,” he says.
“Premi is not meant to be loud. It remains true to its emotions, its time, and its characters. We hope audiences experience it the way it should be seen in theatres,” the team concludes, as the film approaches its release on April 3.