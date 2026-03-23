Premi set for release on this date

“Premi is a film that captures a kind of love we don’t often think about today. It is set in the 1990s and highlights the emotional depth of relationships from that time compared to modern views on love. The goal was not just to tell a story but to evoke a feeling,” says director and music composer Pradeep Varma. The filmmaker-composer adds, “I started as a music director, but as the story unfolded, it needed more involvement, so I also took on the role of director. The story, written by Akkamahadevi, has a personal touch, and I aimed to reflect that in a screenplay that connects emotionally. With my team’s support, the film has come together in a way that honors its essence."