Pushkara eyes a bigger canvas with Vijayanagara Samrajya

Pushkara Mallikarjunaiah, the producer behind films like Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu and Avane Srimannarayana, and most recently Avatara Purusha, is stepping into ambitious territory with Vijayanagara Samrajya. The film is a period epic rooted in the rise and fall of one of India’s greatest empires. After a brief pause from production, Pushkara returns to what he calls “a dream long in the making,” this time taking on multiple responsibilities as writer, director, actor, and producer under Pushkar Films. “It is a matter of pride to talk about our kings and our land,” Pushkar says, adding, “After Dr Rajkumar, very few have attempted stories set against such a strong historical backdrop. This is my humble effort.”



Having completed 22 days of its initial schedule, the film traces the might of the Vijayanagar Empire, leading up to its tragic fall after the Battle of Talikota in 1565. Pushkar also introduces an additional narrative thread, a mystery surrounding a lost treasure believed to have been looted by the Mughals and hidden in Hampi. “The story blends contemporary elements with history, mythology, and imagination. It is not just a period film. It explores a divine connection to our past,” he explains. Planned as a two-part saga, the film is backed by nearly five years of research. Pushkar reveals that he spent close to a year in Hampi, working with historians, studying local folklore, and immersing himself in the landscape. “I temporarily camped there to understand the place beyond textbooks,” he says. “Part one touches upon Goddess Parvati’s significance to the region, while part two will explore the lore around Lord Hanuman.”