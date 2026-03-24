Films like KGF and Kantara serve as both reference points and motivation for us: Rajavardan

According to Rajavardan, films like KGF: Chapter 1, Kantara, or the upcoming Toxic, Baahubali: The Beginning, and RRR have redefined what Indian cinema can achieve globally. "These films serve as both reference points and motivation for us."



The actor says, “Every film I have done, from Bicchugatti to Gajarama, has taught me a lesson in its own way. Last year, working as the Creative Head and producer on the film Kamal Sridevi gave me deep insights into the 'dos and don'ts' of the industry and business. As a student of Fine Arts, I consider myself a lifelong student of cinema. Everything I have done so far, every film and every task, has been a learning experience. I feel my true film journey begins now. This Pan-Asia film will be my dream, my path, and my goal. To be honest, I have pressed a reset button on my film journey, and it feels like my very first film because of the level of preparation involved. The project brings a highly talented team behind me, capable of making a world-class film. This is all I can share for now; I will reveal more details in the coming days.”



With preparations nearing completion, an official announcement on the title and team is expected soon.