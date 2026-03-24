Films like KGF and Kantara serve as both reference points and motivation for us: Rajavardan

Actor Rajavardan has been off-screen for over a year, and the break appears deliberate. While there has been speculation around multiple projects, the actor has been quietly focusing on his next move. At a time when Kannada cinema is expanding into multiple languages, he is aiming beyond familiar territory with a Pan-Asia film, backed by a team that has spent years laying the foundation.
The move marks a significant turn for Rajavardan, son of veteran actor Dingri Nagaraj. Having headlined four films so far, he has consistently taken on offbeat subjects in an attempt to carve a space for himself. This upcoming venture signals the shift he has been working towards.
The project has already been set in motion, with its muhurtha held recently. Mounted by a collective of technicians who have reportedly been working on it for nearly five years, the film remains tightly under wraps, with details of the director and supporting cast yet to be revealed. The intent, however, is clear: to mount a film that matches the scale and reach of recent South Indian successes.
According to Rajavardan, films like KGF: Chapter 1, Kantara, or the upcoming Toxic, Baahubali: The Beginning, and RRR have redefined what Indian cinema can achieve globally. "These films serve as both reference points and motivation for us."
The actor says, “Every film I have done, from Bicchugatti to Gajarama, has taught me a lesson in its own way. Last year, working as the Creative Head and producer on the film Kamal Sridevi gave me deep insights into the 'dos and don'ts' of the industry and business. As a student of Fine Arts, I consider myself a lifelong student of cinema. Everything I have done so far, every film and every task, has been a learning experience. I feel my true film journey begins now. This Pan-Asia film will be my dream, my path, and my goal. To be honest, I have pressed a reset button on my film journey, and it feels like my very first film because of the level of preparation involved. The project brings a highly talented team behind me, capable of making a world-class film. This is all I can share for now; I will reveal more details in the coming days.”
With preparations nearing completion, an official announcement on the title and team is expected soon.