Yaava Mohana Murali Kareithu is more than just a pet film: Vishwas Krishna

“I used to go to this park regularly. There was a doctor who would bring her daughter in a wheelchair, and they always had a dog with them. I kept noticing one thing. The dog wouldn’t run around or get distracted. It stayed close, always watching, like it had a responsibility. Even if nothing was happening, it wouldn’t leave her side. I didn’t immediately think I would make a film on it. But that stayed with me. After a point, I felt like I should not add too much to it. I just wrote what I saw.”