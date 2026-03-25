Anand Raj puts zombie film on hold, turns to 1920s folk horror

It was earlier reported that Anand Raj, director of Raaghu and Chef Chidambara, is developing a zombie film with Shamanth Bro Gowda. However, he has now placed this project on hold. According to the director, the idea needs more time to grow. In its place, he is working on something more grounded, atmospheric, a period folk-horror film set in pre-Independence India.
Apart from directing the film, Anand Raj is also producing the project under his banner, Anand Raj Films, in collaboration with Nagaraj C's Sunrise Cameras. The film brings him back together with Shamanth Bro Gowda, who leads the cast. Joining the actor is Anusha Anjanappa, who made her debut in Congratulations Brother. She will play the female lead, and the makers have shared the first few stills.
Speaking about the new development, Anand Raj explains, "Sometimes, a story needs patience. The zombie film is still alive as an idea, but this folk-horror subject felt urgent. It carries cultural memories and fears that resonate more with us."
The upcoming film emphasises the rich textures of folklore, mixing period details with psychological and supernatural themes. The 1920s setting provides a vibrant background. It is an era filled with colonial tension, rural mysticism, and oral traditions that often blur the line between belief and fear.
The yet-to-be-titled film also comes with a diverse technical team. Malayalam composer Jubair Muhammed makes his Kannada debut with this project, while cinematographer Uday Leela is also on board. Sound design is being done by BR Naveen Kumar, while editing is handled by National Award-winner Nagendra K Ujjani. The film is currently in production and aims for a release by the end of the year.