Anand Raj puts zombie film on hold, turns to 1920s folk horror

Apart from directing the film, Anand Raj is also producing the project under his banner, Anand Raj Films, in collaboration with Nagaraj C's Sunrise Cameras. The film brings him back together with Shamanth Bro Gowda, who leads the cast. Joining the actor is Anusha Anjanappa, who made her debut in Congratulations Brother. She will play the female lead, and the makers have shared the first few stills.