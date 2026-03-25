Aryan Tejas: Naanu Karunakara is rooted in middle-class life

For Aryan Tejas, the thought that inspired him to work on Naanu Karunakara was, “In most homes, there is one person who keeps things running without ever talking about it.”
Set for release on April 3, Naanu Karunakara, according to the team, is a straightforward film rooted in middle-class life, focusing on a working man’s routine and family dynamics without leaning on scale or heavy drama.
“I wanted to tell a story that people will recognise instantly, not something distant,” says Aryan, who directs and plays the lead in the film. Coming from a theatre background, in the upcoming film, he steps into the role of Karunakara, an assistant director trying to balance work, money, and family. “It is a job people think is exciting, but there is a lot of struggle behind it. That is what I wanted to show.”
The story was written before the pandemic, but Aryan waited. “I did not want to rush it. I needed the right people to come on board.” When he narrated it to Naman Narayan Santhosh, the response was immediate. “It reminded me of my father,” Naman says. “I know many families where this is the reality. That is why I said yes.”
Producer Vaibhav Suresh sees the film as something many will relate to. “Children don’t always realise the pressure they put on their fathers. This film comes from that space.” Together, the team chose to keep the film simple and grounded.
Shot across Mysuru, Melukote, and Bengaluru, the film stays rooted in familiar spaces. “We did not want anything to feel staged. It had to look like real life,” Aryan explains. “Karunakara is not chasing something big. He is just trying to keep things steady.”
Radha Bhagavathi, who plays the wife, describes her character as someone many will recognise. “She has dreams, but she puts them aside for her family,” she says. “While doing this role, I kept thinking about women I have seen growing up. They adjust without making it visible.”
The film also found support beyond its core team. “When Bhavana Belagere heard about the film, she reached out and encouraged us. That meant a lot,” the makers share. Actor Srinagar Kitty has lent his voice to the trailer.
The film also stars Kari Subbu, MK Mutt, BM Venkatesh, Apoorva, Sampath Kumar, Lokesh Comedy Khiladigalu, Muthuraj Comedy Khiladigalu, Harish Gunger, Yuvraj Vinay, and Pramod Malnad. On the technical front, Naanu Karunakara has music by Rohit Sower and cinematography by Vijay Ram.