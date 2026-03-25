Chandan Shetty gains new ground with first English track

Kannada rapper, actor and music director Chandan Shetty, whose is behind hits like '3 Peg', 'Halagode' and 'Tequila', is now venturing into a new space, an English music video with a distinctly international vibe. Working between Bengaluru and Mysuru, the artist says this phase is about independence, experimentation, and finding a fresh sound.
The project, titled 'Diana-Myt' (pronounced dynamite), also marks the arrival of Diana, a Mysuru-based model, into music. Having worked with fashion choreographer Prasad Bidappa, she later appeared in the film Sackuchi. Speaking about bringing Diana on board, Chandan says, “I heard her casually humming an English track. That stayed with me. She has the right attitude, style and a strong screen presence. When I realised she could sing, I knew there was something more to explore.”
What began as a casting choice evolved into a full-fledged collaboration. Chandan took on the role of mentor, training Diana in rap, performance, and the demands of stage and screen.
The track’s lyrics are penned by Chandan Shetty and Vijeth, while Australia-based Dilpreeth, known for his work with Badshah and Yo Yo Honey Singh, lends the visuals a slick, global finish. Costumes are designed by Bharath Sagar, while makeup is handled by Queenardo.