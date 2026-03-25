Chandan Shetty gains new ground with first English track

The project, titled 'Diana-Myt' (pronounced dynamite), also marks the arrival of Diana, a Mysuru-based model, into music. Having worked with fashion choreographer Prasad Bidappa, she later appeared in the film Sackuchi. Speaking about bringing Diana on board, Chandan says, “I heard her casually humming an English track. That stayed with me. She has the right attitude, style and a strong screen presence. When I realised she could sing, I knew there was something more to explore.”