Sangeetha Sringeri: Padmanabha and Family will be my first full-fledged comedy drama

Padmanabha and Family begins shooting on March 26, on the occasion of Ram Navami. It will be filmed in one continuous stretch along the coastal area. For Sangeetha, the setting is not just a backdrop but an important character on its own. “I’m consciously working on adapting to the Mangaluru dialect. It adds authenticity and challenges me as a performer,” she shares. The story explores the tender yet complex bond between a father and daughter, which Sangeetha finds very interesting. She plays the daughter of an auto driver, someone caught between personal ambition and emotional realities. “It’s a space that many can relate to. We often think of wealth as material success, but the film gently questions if it really lies in our relationships,” she explains.