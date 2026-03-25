Sangeetha Sringeri: Padmanabha and Family will be my first full-fledged comedy drama

Sangeetha Sringeri, who first won hearts with 777 Charlie, is equally excited with her next, Padmanabha and Family. "Having worked in emotionally intense spaces, being part of a full-fledged comedy dream feels refreshing, she says. Fresh off the attention from her independent music single and as a contestant on Bigg Boss Kannada Season 10, the actor has just finished shooting a horror film made in Kannada and Tamil. She is now pursuing a new direction with an interesting genre.
Titled Padmanabha and Family, the film is produced under Navadurga Films in Mangaluru by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Kanyana Sadashiva Shetty. It is directed and written by Ismail Moodushedde, known for his work in Tulu cinema. The film features a cast that includes well-known faces from Tulu cinema, such as Bhojaraj Vamanjoor, Ridan Shetty, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas, Aravind Bolar, Pushparaj Bollar, and Manasi Sudhir. On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Chanthu Meppayur.
Padmanabha and Family begins shooting on March 26, on the occasion of Ram Navami. It will be filmed in one continuous stretch along the coastal area. For Sangeetha, the setting is not just a backdrop but an important character on its own. “I’m consciously working on adapting to the Mangaluru dialect. It adds authenticity and challenges me as a performer,” she shares. The story explores the tender yet complex bond between a father and daughter, which Sangeetha finds very interesting. She plays the daughter of an auto driver, someone caught between personal ambition and emotional realities. “It’s a space that many can relate to. We often think of wealth as material success, but the film gently questions if it really lies in our relationships,” she explains.
For an actor who hasn’t explored comedy before, this project represents a shift in tone and instinct. “I've always watched these films and wondered if I would fit in that world. Now, being part of it, especially in a coastal setting, feels both exciting and grounding,” Sangeetha says, adding that the experience will be as rewarding as the story itself.