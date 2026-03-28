Jyestavardhan: I hope to mark my silver screen debut in 2026

With a legacy that reads like a chapter out of Kannada cinema’s golden history, Jyestavardhan steps into the spotlight carrying both curiosity and quiet preparation. The grandson of Dr Vishnuvardhan and Bharathi, and son of actor Aniruddha Jatkar, he is aware of the attention that follows his every move, but chooses to receive it with patience rather than haste.
Having faced the camera as a child artist in Rajahamsa, Jyestavardhan did not rush into a full-fledged acting career. Instead, he spent almost a decade learning dance alongside the craft, training with Adi Shakti Theatre, attending workshops at Ranga Shankara, and working under Gowri Dattu, while also exploring performance techniques. “I didn’t want to jump in without understanding the process. I wanted to be ready, not just visible.”
Growing up in a home where cinema is part of everyday conversation has shaped his perspective. “Whatever I choose to do in cinema, my family has always been supportive. The one thing they’ve told me is simple: be sincere to the silver screen. Hard work counts, and it always pays off.”
Interestingly, acting was not his only calling. “I’ve always been interested in all aspects of cinema, writing, cinematography, everything,” he says, adding, “It really struck me in high school that this is where I belong.” As he pursues a Master’s degree in publication and advertising, he is actively listening to scripts, hoping to lock in a debut project in 2026. “We’re waiting for that one story which has everything,” he adds.
Ask him about influences, and Jyestavardhan’s answer is both personal and wide-ranging. “I try to watch one film a day and learn something from it,” he says. “Of course, my grandpa’s Apthamitra, my grandmom’s Bangarada Manushya, and my father’s Neen Ello Naan Alle have been my favourites.” At the same time, he admires actors like Yash, Suriya, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh for their range.
For his debut, he is clear about one thing: “I don’t want to be boxed into a genre. The first film should connect with everyone.” In a household where film discussions never end, Jyestavardhan seems to have already begun his real education. “While everyone says ‘study’, at home, I’ve been told to watch films, and they share their opinions. That’s been my first classroom,” he signs off.