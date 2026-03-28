Darling Krishna scores a hat-trick with Love Mocktail 3, moves on to the next script

Darling Krishna has pulled off a hat-trick with Love Mocktail 3, setting another solid step in his box office journey. More than just a sequel, the film’s performance points to something more telling: audiences remain connected to the emotional, familiar world the franchise has built over the years.
The timing makes this even more interesting. The film, released alongside big titles like Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, but still found its own space. According to the team, it recovered its costs on day one, with over 50 shows running house full, and has continued its run into a strong second week. Krishna believes the film will gross over ₹10 crore in the next few days.
Looking back, Krishna says the clash with bigger films was never about numbers. For him, just holding its ground in a crowded market feels like a win. That thought mirrors the journey of the franchise. When Love Mocktail launched in 2020, it gained traction slowly through word of mouth. Love Mocktail 2 treaded a similar path, showing that consistency matters more than hype. The third part stays in that space, bringing family audiences back to theatres.
In a conversation with CE, Krishna called the third instalment, Love Mocktail 3, his biggest success so far. He pointed out that despite the controversies, people still came to watch the film. He also added that this part touches a different emotional note compared to the earlier films.
On a personal note, Krishna said the negativity around the film disturbed him. Instead of sitting with it, he chose to channel that energy into work. Along with Milana Nagaraj, he has already started working on their next project. He describes the process as instinctive and almost therapeutic, adding that writing helped him deal with the frustration and focus on what he wants to create next.