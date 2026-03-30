Amalamrutha, based on the life and legacy of Sri Raghavendra Swamy, in the works

Amalamrutha, based on the life and legacy of Sri Raghavendra Swamy, has completed its shoot and is currently gearing up for release. The film has been shot across key locations, including Channapatna, Abburupete, Srirangam, Srimushnam, Kumbakonam, Mannargudi, and Chintamani, reflecting the spiritual significance associated with these places.
Produced under Siri Productions, the film is written and directed by Mysuru-based Gururaj Rao MS, who has also backed the project. A recent special screening, attended by seers and government officials, received a positive response, strengthening the team’s confidence ahead of its theatrical release. If all proceeds as planned, the film is slated to release in May.
KS Govindaraj Rao plays the lead, essaying multiple roles including Bahlika Raja, Vyasaraja, and Raghavendra Swamy. The supporting cast includes Veerendra Acharya, Subbarao, Chaithra Bharadwaj, Master Suchendra, Yashas, Suman, Srikant, and Deepak.
The film has music composed by Vidushi Ratnaprasad, based on Haridasa compositions, with cinematography by Pradeep and editing by Swamy.