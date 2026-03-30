Khaigal eyes 13-language release

The makers of Khaigal, an upcoming Kannada-Telugu bilingual, are planning to release the film in 13 languages, including Spanish, Chinese, and Sinhala. Rooted in themes of oppression and resistance that transcend borders, the makers aim to connect with a wider international audience through a story that reflects shared human struggles.
Writer-director Yashwin says the multilingual release strategy is central to the film’s vision. “The story of Khaigal is rooted in oppression, resistance, and the human cost of silence, realities that are not confined to one region or culture,” he explains. “These experiences echo across the world, which is why we felt the film should reach beyond linguistic boundaries. Releasing it in multiple languages allows the story to travel and connect with diverse audiences.”
Headlined by Jai Siddarth, the film follows a man shaped by deep emotional scars who rises against a system built on fear and silence. His journey evolves from personal anguish into a larger fight for justice, dignity, and reckoning. Set between the 1940s and the 1980s, Khaigal blends a historical backdrop with an intense, character-driven narrative.
Backed by GR Production and RS Production, the film also features Sushmita Singh and Aamshi Uday in key roles. With cinematography by Devadeep, production design by Arunachalanaani, and art direction by Ravi Kondi, the music is composed by Priyesh Mothukuri, and editing by Preetham.
With its teaser shoot wrapped and the first schedule completed, Khaigal is planning to rope in a larger ensemble cast, with the team looking to approach actors such as Sanjay Dutt, among others.