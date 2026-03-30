Simple Suni's next, Moda Kavida Vathavarana, locks release date

With a first-time lead, a mentor-driven production, and a genre-led narrative approach, Simple Suni backs emerging talent with his latest production, Moda Kavida Vathavarana, a science fiction romance slated for theatrical release on June 26. The film serves as a launchpad for his protégé Sheelam, who transitions from supporting roles to a lead actor with this project.
The release date was announced via a stylised poster designed by Ashwin, reflecting the film’s tonal blend of mood and mystery. The title, which translates to “A Clouded Atmosphere,” hints at a narrative that merges emotional storytelling with speculative elements.
As for the genre, science fiction romance remains underexplored in mainstream Kannada cinema, and Suni attempts to tap into this space with the film.
Moda Kavida Vathavarana is produced under the Ram Movies banner by Mysuru Ramesh, Srirangaraju, Lokesh Belavadi, and Goa Ramesh, the team reviously associated with Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Santosh Rai Pathaje, while Judah Sandhy and Jade compose the music. Aditya Kashyap handles the editing. The soundtrack has already generated early traction with the single 'Nannedeya Haadondanu,' performed by Sanjith Hegde.