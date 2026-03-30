Sapthami Gowda to star alongside Sriimurali in Ugrayudham

Sapthami Gowda, who has been steadily curating an interesting slate of projects, is said to be part of Sriimurali’s ambitious period action drama Ugrayudham, which is currently under production. Directed by debutant Puneeth Rudranag and produced by Jayaram Devasamudra under the Suram Movies banner, the film is mounted on a large scale.
While an official announcement is still awaited, sources indicate that Sapthami is said to have joined as the female lead, marking her first on-screen collaboration with Sriimurali. Ugrayudham is believed to draw from a story set roughly 500 years ago, rooted in period elements and blended with cinematic imagination.
With Ugrayudham, Sriimurali is experimenting with a new look tailored to the historical setting. Early indications suggest that Sapthami will also be seen in a royal avatar, although details about her character remain under wraps.
Introduced by Suri in Popcorn Monkey Tiger, Sapthami rose to fame with Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, produced by Hombale Films. The actor has since expanded her presence with projects in Hindi and Telugu. Following her recent outing in The Rise of Ashoka, Ugrayudham could mark another interesting addition to her film lineup.
On the technical front, Ugrayudham has cinematography by Sanketh (Mys) and art direction by Amar, while Nirmal Kumar, known for Salaar, is handling the visual effects.
Meanwhile, Sapthami is also working on Halagali alongside Dhananjay, directed by Sukesh Nayak, another period film, which is currently on the floors.