Dhananjay to back and star in Poornachandra Mysore's directorial debut

Actor-producer Dhananjay has teased a new project even as he juggles a packed slate that includes Anna From Mexico, Halagali, and 666 Operation Dream Theatre. Expanding steadily as both a performer and producer, he has now come on board a film that also marks the directorial debut of his long-time friend and actor Poornachandra Mysore.



Taking to social media, Dhananjay revealed that he first came across Poornachandra’s script nearly six months ago, where it remained unread on his table. When he eventually picked it up, the material immediately struck a chord. Drawn to its emotional pull and narrative voice, he decided not only to produce the project but also to play a key role in it.



“Listening to scripts is exhausting, but reading them is where the magic lies,” Dhananjay noted, underlining his preference for bound scripts over narrations. He described the story as one that balances humour with emotional depth, unfolding through characters rooted in contemporary Bengaluru.