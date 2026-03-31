Dhananjay to back and star in Poornachandra Mysore's directorial debut

Actor-producer Dhananjay has teased a new project even as he juggles a packed slate that includes Anna From Mexico, Halagali, and 666 Operation Dream Theatre. Expanding steadily as both a performer and producer, he has now come on board a film that also marks the directorial debut of his long-time friend and actor Poornachandra Mysore.
Taking to social media, Dhananjay revealed that he first came across Poornachandra’s script nearly six months ago, where it remained unread on his table. When he eventually picked it up, the material immediately struck a chord. Drawn to its emotional pull and narrative voice, he decided not only to produce the project but also to play a key role in it.
“Listening to scripts is exhausting, but reading them is where the magic lies,” Dhananjay noted, underlining his preference for bound scripts over narrations. He described the story as one that balances humour with emotional depth, unfolding through characters rooted in contemporary Bengaluru.
While the script remained incomplete back then, the project resurfaced months later during a casual conversation, when Dhananjay learned that Poornachandra had paused writing, unsure of its potential. Revisiting the material, the actor found himself fully immersed once again. He urged the filmmaker to complete it and committed to backing the film. Poornachandra, in turn, insisted that Dhananjay take on a pivotal role, a proposal the actor readily accepted.
Filmmaker Shashank Soghal, the director of Daredevil Musthafa, has since joined the project, collaborating with Poornachandra, while production support comes from Dhananjay’s associate Harsha. The team has progressed steadily, with Dhananjay hinting at a “most lovable ending.”
Billed as a Gen Z-driven entertainer that blends emerging voices with mainstream appeal, the film is currently in post-production, with a festive release window in sight. While Dhananjay has only offered a poetic tease so far, it is learnt that the film is titled Mother Promise, with an official announcement and further details expected soon.