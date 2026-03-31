Malashree, Bhoomi Shetty's Kendada Seragu locks April release  

Kendada Seragu, starring Malashree and Bhoomi Shetty, is set for a theatrical release on April 17. Directed by Rocky Somli, the film is positioned as a crime investigation drama layered with a social message.

Produced by Kotresh Gowda under the Sri Muthu Talkies banner, the project features an ensemble cast including Shobhita, Prathima Thakur, Mohan Kumar, Vardhan, Yash Shetty, Sindhu Lokanath and Harish Arasu.

Set against a contemporary backdrop, the narrative explores themes of women’s dignity and the vulnerabilities young women face in present-day society. The story follows a young woman who places her trust in the wrong person and how this decision alters her life and draws her into an exploitative network.