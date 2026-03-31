Rishab Shetty Films to collaborate with Mythri Movie Makers for Jai Hanuman

While Rishab Shetty’s social media detox continues to make headlines, the filmmaker-actor remains firmly focused on work. Currently camped in Hyderabad, Rishab is preparing to join the sets of director Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman. The project, which commenced shooting after the muhurath at Anjandri Betta, is progressing at a brisk pace. He is expected to begin filming in May and is presently engaged in look tests and other pre-production preparations. The film has music by MM Keeravani, cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu, and production design by Srinagendhra Thangala.