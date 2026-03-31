Rishab Shetty Films to collaborate with Mythri Movie Makers for Jai Hanuman

While Rishab Shetty’s social media detox continues to make headlines, the filmmaker-actor remains firmly focused on work. Currently camped in Hyderabad, Rishab is preparing to join the sets of director Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman. The project, which commenced shooting after the muhurath at Anjandri Betta, is progressing at a brisk pace. He is expected to begin filming in May and is presently engaged in look tests and other pre-production preparations. The film has music by MM Keeravani, cinematography by S Thirunavukkarasu, and production design by Srinagendhra Thangala.
The latest development around the film is that Rishab’s banner, Rishab Shetty Films, will collaborate with Mythri Movie Makers for Jai Hanuman, marking a significant scale-up for his home production banner. The Prashanth Varma directorial, produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers and presented by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, is envisioned as a pan-India project to be made and released in multiple languages. The collaboration with a leading production house underlines the film’s scale and ambition.
On the production front, Rishab also mentioned that his wife, Pragathi Shetty, will take on a more active role. “Pragathi has been there through the journey and has now understood the intricacies of handling production responsibilities, which she can easily manage. She has been a strong support and will now take on bigger responsibilities at Rishab Shetty Films,” he shared.
Even as he concentrates on acting, Rishab has begun writing his next script. However, the filmmaker chose to remain tight-lipped about the details, stating that he would reveal more about the subject at the right time.
Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty Films is actively listening to new scripts. Rishab, along with Pragathi, aims to nurture fresh Kannada talent and build a diverse slate of projects.