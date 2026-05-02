Karen Kshiti Suvarna's debut September 21 gets release date

Kannada filmmaker Karen Kshiti Suvarna is set for a big moment as she heads to the Cannes Film Festival, where she will speak at the ‘World Woman Cannes Agenda 2026’. At 22, she will share the stage with Moira Forbes and other global voices, marking a rare opportunity for a young filmmaker from Karnataka.
For Karen, this is not just a personal milestone. “I hope this platform inspires young filmmakers,” she says, making it clear that her journey is also about encouraging others to think beyond boundaries.
With a background in Film, Television and New Media Production, Karen first drew international attention with her short film Hide and Seek, which was screened at the Cannes World Film Festival and recognised at the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. In 2024, she won the Best Female Debut Director award at the Dadasaheb Phalke Achievers Awards, placing her among promising new voices in Indian cinema.
Her debut feature September 21, starring Priyanka Upendra and releasing both in Kannada and Hindi, is a major step forward. The film also features Praveen Singh Sisodia, Zarina Wahab, Ajit Shidhaye and Amit Behl in key roles, bringing together a strong ensemble. The film will premiere at the Marché du Film at Cannes on May 16, before its theatrical release on May 22. Shot in Kannada and Hindi, it tells a deeply emotional story centred on Alzheimer’s disease and the struggles of caregivers.
Karen will speak at the Cannes forum on May 12 and 13, where she will address cinema, artificial intelligence and social responsibility. The session is likely to reach a large global audience through rebroadcast.
Earlier showcased in the Work-in-Progress section at the International Film Festival of Goa, September 21 has already created interest.