Karen Kshiti Suvarna's debut September 21 gets release date

Her debut feature September 21, starring Priyanka Upendra and releasing both in Kannada and Hindi, is a major step forward. The film also features Praveen Singh Sisodia, Zarina Wahab, Ajit Shidhaye and Amit Behl in key roles, bringing together a strong ensemble. The film will premiere at the Marché du Film at Cannes on May 16, before its theatrical release on May 22. Shot in Kannada and Hindi, it tells a deeply emotional story centred on Alzheimer’s disease and the struggles of caregivers.