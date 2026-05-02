Love Mocktail 3 announces OTT release date

Love Mocktail 3, written, directed by and starring Darling Krishna, has now locked its OTT release after a successful theatrical run. The film, which hit theatres on March 19, is the third instalment in the popular Love Mocktail franchise and continues the emotional journey of its central character, Adi. Produced under the KrissMi Films banner by Milana Nagaraj and Krishna, the film turned out to be a box office success. It completed a 25-day run in theatres and emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2026.