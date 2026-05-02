Love Mocktail 3 announces OTT release date

Love Mocktail 3, written, directed by and starring Darling Krishna, has now locked its OTT release after a successful theatrical run. The film, which hit theatres on March 19, is the third instalment in the popular Love Mocktail franchise and continues the emotional journey of its central character, Adi. Produced under the KrissMi Films banner by Milana Nagaraj and Krishna, the film turned out to be a box office success. It completed a 25-day run in theatres and emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2026.
Now, the film is set to reach a wider audience through its digital premiere. Love Mocktail 3 will begin streaming on ZEE5 from May 8. Announcing the release, the platform described the film as a story that goes beyond the heart, inviting viewers to experience Adi’s new chapter.
The Love Mocktail franchise has evolved with each installment. The first film introduced audiences to Krishna’s playful and lively side, while Love Mocktail 2 leaned heavily into emotional depth, exploring grief and loss. With Love Mocktail 3, viewers and critics have noted a shift towards maturity, portraying Krishna in a more grounded role as a father, adding a new layer to the character’s arc.
The film features music composed by Nakul Abhyankar, and Shri Crazy Mindz as editor and DOP featuring by Rachel David, Amrutha Iyengar, Rajini Bharadwaj, Shwetha Prasad, Dileep Raj, Abhilash, and Samvruta among others, in key roles.