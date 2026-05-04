Chikkavaru Konaralla is set to rewrite how we see children

The director says, "The story focuses on children between the ages of five and eleven, a phase where observation turns sharp and thought begins to take independent shape. We have presented them as perceptive individuals who question, respond, and understand far more than they are often given credit for. Set against a larger backdrop that includes environmental concerns like global warming, the narrative places these children in situations where adaptation and awareness become essential. Their responses to changing circumstances form a key part of the story." He further adds that the film "also explores relationships among adults, where long-standing differences gradually shift. In several moments, the honesty and clarity of children help soften tensions and bring understanding between people.