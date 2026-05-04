Chikkavaru Konaralla is set to rewrite how we see children

According to the makers, Chikkavaru Konaralla questions how children are perceived in everyday life. It challenges the habit of underestimating them and opens a space where their intelligence, curiosity, and emotional depth take centre stage. Produced under the HUE Arts Studios banner, Chikkavaru Konaralla is helmed by Prakash Chinnappa, who serves as writer, director, and producer, alongside co-producers Netrababu, Shwetha, Jameel, Naziya Khazi, and Satish. A trailer launch for the film recently offered a first glimpse into its narrative world. The ensemble cast of Chikkavaru Konaralla includes Sehari, Tishya, Hansika, Srivas, Viyaan, and Srigowri in prominent roles. Supporting them are seasoned performers Ramesh Bhat, Sundarraj, and Anitha Bhat, whose roles add emotional weight and maturity.
The director says, "The story focuses on children between the ages of five and eleven, a phase where observation turns sharp and thought begins to take independent shape. We have presented them as perceptive individuals who question, respond, and understand far more than they are often given credit for. Set against a larger backdrop that includes environmental concerns like global warming, the narrative places these children in situations where adaptation and awareness become essential. Their responses to changing circumstances form a key part of the story." He further adds that the film "also explores relationships among adults, where long-standing differences gradually shift. In several moments, the honesty and clarity of children help soften tensions and bring understanding between people.
Their presence becomes a quiet bridge between divided viewpoints." The film has songs composed by Uttam Kumar, with lyrics by Prasanna and Chandrashekar Bhat. Cinematography and editing are handled by Rishikesh, while Vivaan Surya provides the background score, and Raksha takes care of choreography. Chikkavaru Konaralla, shot in and around Sagara and Hosabale. While the filmmakers are aiming for a June release, a date is yet to be confirmed.